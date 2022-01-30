If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
We don’t need a statistician to tell us that prices are rising. Many articles are being written by presumably knowledgeable people about why this inflation should be temporary.
However, most of these forecasters are either economists (like me) or journalists who listen to such people. I hope they are right but economists have a rather poor record as forecasters. A major reason is that they forget to consider psychology.
I always told my students that you can develop all kinds of fancy models but if you can’t incorporate human nature, they will be worthless. If people believe prices will rise and act accordingly, they will rise. Economists usually assume that if prices rise for a product, people will buy less of it. However, if those consumers think prices will continue to rise they will scramble to buy the product before prices get even higher, thus perpetuating the inflation.
I am not a sure as many experts that the current inflation will soon subside.
