Can we talk? I am filled with angst about what is happening in this country. I often feel edgy and out of sorts. I want to talk, have a group of people from both sides come to my house, to sit and chat about what is going on; what to do about the hatred, the nastiness, the unwillingness to compromise.
But I am also afraid that I may feel worse afterward because we won’t be able to be civil with one another and truly listen. And so, I will do nothing. I will take the coward’s way out and do nothing and that fills me with even more angst.
Nancy Allen, Green Valley