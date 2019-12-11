Joe Thielman makes some very harsh statements about the 18- to 20-year-old group, not knowing a thing about the responsibility of living within boundaries of what they can realistically earn and accomplish (“U.S. making that long march toward socialism,” Page A7, Dec. 8). I guess I would change the age group to 17 to 20, because it is this group that ends up fighting in the wars created by the smart guys much older.
My dad signed for me when I was 17 to join the Marines. So I was old enough to go to war and possibly die for the liberties, which Mr. Thielman gets to enjoy, but I can’t vote or have a beer. I think Mr. Thielman owes a very large apology to these young folks.
Maybe it’s we old people who don’t know what is going on, and the young should have a bigger say in the world the old people are leaving them.
Tim Dugan, Green Valley