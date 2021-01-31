For years and years, I well remember the public was told we are running out of oil.
“Maybe 20 more years of oil left, and then that’s all,” we were told by people in government who claimed they knew what they were talking about. Oh, yes, they said, it was absolutely necessary to import oil from Middle Eastern countries.
Then Trump came along and said that’s not the case. Turns out we have plenty of oil. We have enough to fuel our economy, our military and even enough to sell to other countries. That was comforting to know, and gas prices were low. Now, looks as if we can change the weather if we just pay the price of overturning our fossil fuel industries. And if the alternative fuels won’t be able to meet demand, will we have to import oil from Muslim countries again? Surprise, surprise!
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley