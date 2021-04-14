President Biden stopped the pipeline that was to bring oil from Canada to the U.S. to be refined for use by the people of the world. My initial reaction to the decision was indifference as I thought it had no direct bearing on me or my family.
The question that popped into my head was: “What would happen if oil was no longer available to us?”
The more I thought about that question the more dumbfounded I became and began to realize just how important oil really is.
I am not going to express to you my answers but I am going to challenge you to give some thought to this question and respond accordingly via this newspapers’ Letter to the Editor page. Your answers and thoughts will be most interesting!
Jim Gaw
Green Valley