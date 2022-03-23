Retired, on a fixed income and fed up with these exorbitant gas prices? I sure am. Once again, big oil corporations, never reluctant to take advantage of an international crisis to collect massive windfall profits, are creating havoc in everybody’s life. They are also guaranteeing even higher inflation as the jacked-up energy costs are being passed on to the consumer by manufacturer and farmers.
In 2008, when oil was $136 a barrel, gas was $4.05 a gallon; now at $106 a barrel, gas is $4.59. Do the math…we’re being fleeced.
In the first nine months of 2021, oil and gas companies made $174 billion in profits and spent $44 billion in stock buybacks.. If we are truly in an economic war with Russia in support of Ukraine, then we need to act accordingly, starting with price controls or taxation of Big Oil’s profits with rebates to those being hit hardest: the working poor and low income retirees. And, if necessary, wartime rationing might be on the table, too.
That is why I support the Big Oil Windfall Profits Act introduced in Congress recently. Excess profits on oil will be assessed a 50% of the increase in price over pre-outbreak of war price, creating an estimated $45 billion in revenue to be rebated on taxpayers annual filings up to $360 per couple, phasing out for those making more than $150,000 per year.
It’s a small relief for those of us with lower incomes who support Ukraine but resent being played for patsies by cynical oil executives.
