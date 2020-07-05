Oh Donnie boy, the polls, the polls are falling.
In many states, where you would have to win.
The Democrat is not too awe inspiring,
But when we vote, it has to be Biden.
Don’t come ye back, with policies divisive.
Civil unrest will dog your every day.
Your time has passed. You’ve proved yourself unworthy.
Oh Donnie boy, you’ve caused too much decay.
Oh Donnie boy, Covid-19 is calling.
From sea to sea, throughout the countryside.
The summer’s here, and still people are falling.
It’s you must go, so we can once more rise.
Bob Epstein, Green Valley