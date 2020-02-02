I want you to know that I find the caricature on your editorial page in the online edition dated Jan. 29 to be disgusting.
To see a caricature of President Trump hanging, with what appears to be his hands and feet bound behind him, from John Bolton’s mustache is terribly offensive and, in my opinion, to be morally wrong.
I can understand that you may dislike and even hate with passion President Trump. That’s your right as an American. However, good grief, what is going in your mind and in your heart?
This caricature that you have printed tells me a lot about your character and moral compass.
I don’t care if you are a liberal Democrat, Socialist, Communist, or a Tea Party member, or whatever you may be politically, it truly makes no difference to me.
I’m wondering, if the roles were reversed, and the caricature was of Obama, Hillary or Pelosi, if you would feel outrage upon seeing such a thing. I’ll wager you’d be angry and demanding a retraction and apology from whomever did such a similar thing.
I’ll defend your First Amendment right to speak, but in this particular case, I think you’ve crossed the line and should be remorseful for your deed.
This sort of thing contributes to the current state of a wedge being driven through the heart of America, our home, the greatest country in the world, and promotes hate. Does this warm your heart?
Would your mother or father or grandparents be proud of your actions?
Gene Ward, Green Valley