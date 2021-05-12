In response to Bobby Wilson’s letter of May 9 regarding racial injustice and police brutality; i.e. “those days are over”? Really? Evidently Mr. Wilson has not heard the names George Floyd, Michael Brown, Eric Garner or many, many more unarmed black men killed by white policemen.
No intelligent person wants to defund the police who deserve the utmost respect and appreciation from us all. Serious reform and advanced training of the police force is necessary before we can honestly state “those days are over.”
Susan MacMillan
Green Valley