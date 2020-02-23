In my opinion, the Feb. 19 letter “God’s Commandments” was music to my soul. Bravo, Bruno Schadler!
His words stirred my interest into asking, where do we as a nation stand when it comes to God’s Commandments? Where does each candidate and their party stand. Are they in favor of “removing” His Commandments from our land, or keeping (preserving) them as our Lord commanded.
Contrary to the beliefs of some, America is still a Christian nation and when our Founding Fathers established our rights to “freedom of religion,” they did not mean “freedom of heathenism.” God is still on His throne.
Rick Bloxton, Amado