When I first moved to Green Valley almost a quarter century ago (yikes!), we had the Green Valley News delivered to our driveway. It didn’t take long for me to cancel the paper, as it wasn’t very professional, and the editorial and opinion pages were way too right wing and backward for my taste.
A few years ago, I tried again and was impressed with the many improvements — in no small part thanks to the current editor and excellent writers and staff. Still maybe a bit conservative, but also at least a little more open-minded.
However, I make it a point to scroll on past the Letters to the Editor. (After my heart attack, the doc said to eliminate stress from my life.) Unfortunately, something caught my eye in the most recent edition, and I stopped to look at a couple letters. So, now, I have an ethics question: Should the Opinion page allow comments that are blatant and verifiable falsehoods, or ridiculous conspiracy theories? (See “Thanks, Joe,” and “Not Good.”) Just because it’s someone’s point of view — no matter how baseless, distorted, unfounded — does that mean a newspaper has to publish it, even if it’s harmful disinformation or dangerous ideology, or does the publication have an obligation to allow only legitimate, factual discussion? (I’m thinking that conservatives should be able to present facts and figures to back up their opinions.)
Why not refuse to publish this drivel. There are several places where this nonsense would be welcome, such as Gab, 4chan, Telegram. Send them on their way.
Deborah Cox
Green Valley