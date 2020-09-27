Hypocrisy. Deceit. Division. Greed. Viciousness. Retaliation. Nepotism. Continually undermining the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution and calling it “winning at all costs.”
These are not American values. A house divided against itself, cannot stand.
There’s no way on Earth that I would choose to allow these traits to continue to taint my nation, my state, my city, my neighborhood, my family, myself.
The cost of allowing this to continue is the forfeiture of a democratic republic. We’re talking nothing less than this; I kid you not.
If these are things that you also value, join me and vote for *anybody* but Donald Trump. Vote to get this poison, this virus out of our nation.
Kristine Toliver, Green Valley