Concerning the “In My View” piece by Paul McCreary in the Green Valley news (“Trump troubling for mental health experts,” Page A7, March 25).
My question is: Why was this opinion piece published at this time? Why, Mr. McCreary, did you submit it now? Why, Mr. Shearer, did you choose to publish it now?
It is indisputable that President Donald Trump is a polarizing figure. But will there not be time to discuss his characteristics (whether good or bad) later when this COVID-19 threat is past? This is a time of great uncertainty and disruption. This is a time when we must keep our distance from each other. This is a time when our younger daughter who is not a physician is making reusable medical masks for older daughter who is. As a young woman wrote to the Wall Street Journal in a letter, “We are at war with COVID-19; we cannot afford to be a war with each other.”
And I would add that we cannot afford to be at war with each other over Donald Trump. Give it a rest. Come back and fight over him another day.
Syl Rex, Green Valley