Having been born and raised in war-torn London during WWII, I was left speechless when the White House compared President Trump’s photo-op charade to that of Winston Churchill’s acts during that horrendous time.
Churchill united Britain in the darkest hours of their history. Through his words he gave the country faith, hope and empathy. He emboldened their will and strength to carry them through endless days of bombing and despair.
As a leader, Churchill visited the destroyed areas and met with people in the streets, sharing in their suffering and offering sympathy.
As a leader, Trump plowed through peaceful protesters who were attacked just so he could stand and brandish a Bible in front of a church. A photo-op no doubt for future campaign ads.
What a disparaging and insulting comparison! America, my home and beloved country for the past 52 years, you disappoint me.
Margaret Lee, Green Valley