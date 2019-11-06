I’m disappointed in the lopsided reporting on the latest GVR Board attempt to pillory CEO Kent Blumenthal, the finance staff, auditors and the large number of knowledgeable GVR members who have served on the Fiscal Affairs and Audit Committees.
You missed two critical ironies:
1) While spending more than $8,000 and much time talking about Policy Governance, the board has refused to adopt it. Their responsibility regarding the surplus is this: is staff’s calculation of free cash correct. However, they are in the weeds, have spent another nearly $20,000 and are not even coming up with correct calculations.
2) While exhibiting concern about having an adequate Whistleblower Policy, they found it “inappropriate” for the CEO to do just that. To whom would the CEO blow the whistle on board infractions if not the members of the corporation?
The only mishandling of money that I see is the board wasting GVR’s limited resources on consultants that they don’t even listen to.
Nina Campfield, Green Valley