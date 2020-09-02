Thank you, Green Valley Republicans! All the years I have been attending funerals wearing subdued clothing, with quiet demeanor and speech, I have been doing it wrong. I never realized that I should have been putting the “fun into funerals.” Do you suppose that the relatives and friends of the 185,000 U.S. citizens who have died from COVID19 knew that? Do you suppose that they can’t wait to express their gratitude to you for this information so they are ready when the next death occurs?
I hope you will continue to keep us, the public, informed when you have other essential information to share.
Nancy Allen, Green Valley