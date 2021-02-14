Heinrich Strauss (“Q and R,” Feb. 7) complains about the “ruling party” while ignoring the last four years of a presidency which attempted to rule by demanding “loyalty” rather than participation through partnership via his outrageous lies, surrounding himself with crooks and criminal cohorts. Strauss accuses President Biden’s approach to democracy as being a “push to label its political rivals as Nazis, Klansmen and QAnon cultists.”
Mr. Strauss, what do you call people in white sheets, people desirous of a return to a “whites” societal approach? What do you call people who have Nazi symbols tattooed on their bodies, people who wear clothing that states “six million weren’t enough,” referring to the Holocaust slaughter of Jews? And what do you call gullible marks who buy into cult culture accusing fellow citizenry of being child-eating pedophiles?
These individuals you look to absolve have, in reality, labeled themselves. They didn’t need help from anybody else.
You, sir, are the one “labeling and demeaning” leaders who actually work for the benefit of those they represent rather than those who acquiesce their principles to a completely amoral, unscrupulous, conscienceless commander.
I have heard no one call for a singular party system. I have heard members of both parties aspire to the return of the Republican Party. There is a vast difference between having policy differences and having fealty, devotion to a Commander in-Chief who defers to, pays homage to dictators, to fascism.
Mr. Strauss, I strongly suggest you examine your own principles and have your vision checked because you are desperately near-sighted.
Bette Immel, Sahuarita