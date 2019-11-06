John McLaughlin, a high-ranking member of the intelligence community, with which President Trump has been at war for years, alluded recently to the “Deep State.” His remark has caused considerable glee among the “We told you so” members of the far right, as you may have read in Sunday’s edition of this paper.
The following is a quote from the last paragraph of McLaughlin’s speech:
“There is something unique you have to agree that now that the impeachment inquiry is underway, sparked by a complaint from someone within the intelligence community, it feeds the president’s concern, an often-used term about a ‘deep state’ being there to take him out,”
“Well, you know, thank God for the ‘deep state,’” McLaughlin responded, provoking laughter and applause.
Robert Epstein, Green Valley