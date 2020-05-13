While I certainly admire Ed Shields’ artistry and generosity in creating a kachina carving for the Haven Golf Course, I am concerned about the appearance of cultural disrespect represented by his putting a golf club in the hands of this Native American sculpture (“Colorful greens,” May 10, Page A2).
Think about it. How would you feel about going to a casino and, in the lobby, seeing a sculpture of Abraham Lincoln playing a slot machine? It isn’t dignified. It seems somewhat mocking.
Love the sculpture! Lose the golf club!
Sharon O’Connor, Green Valley