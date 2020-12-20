In GVR President Don Weaver’s letter to the GVR membership, he suggested that returning snowbirds quarantine 14 days. I find that opinion ill-advised and annoying.
In terms of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000, seven-day average: Washington state is 33; Arizona is 98; Pima County is 100, three times the Washington number and 35% higher than the U.S. average of 66. If I were going to Hawaii, their approach is valid — they are at eight , not 100.
Weaver should be more accurate on his recommendations.
Bill Jessberger, Green Valley