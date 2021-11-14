If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Mike Moore praises Gen. Mark Milley in the full-page Opinion Extra “A run at Milley,” Page A7, Nov. 10).
He feels Milley would be a good U.S. president. The jury is out on that proposition. Why? Because Milley’s credentials have not been carefully scrutinized sufficiently by the American public.
Gen. Milley was appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff by then-President Donald Trump and continued in that role under President Biden. The chain of command for that position is under the Secretary of Defense, the Under Secretary of Defense, all reporting to the Commander in Chief, who is the president of the United States.
Milley, without proper authority, bypassed his direct superiors by calling Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, twice, allegedly to assure him that the U.S. was not going to launch a nuclear weapons attack on China. There isn’t any factual knowledge or evidence that Gen. Zuocheng reciprocated with assurance that China would provide the same warning and assurance to the U.S.
Some constitutional experts may argue that Milley’s action was treasonous or seditious. It certainly was not within the scope of the Military Oath, of which all military officers swear their allegiance to the Constitution and to the nation.
Considering Milley’s official role as adviser to the president, his undisciplined action was ludicrous. If committed by a lower-ranking officer, it would most likely be an offense subject to court marshal of that person. Gen. Milley does not have any line authority (to the military leadership) in this present position.
Interestingly, Mr. Moore admires President Truman, who was a pragmatic leader and was tough-minded, lacking sophistication and vilified by many citizens. Some of the characteristics of Trump. Truman fired five-star Gen. Douglas MacArthur, hero of WWII. His mantra was, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out the kitchen.”
Some historians find similarities between presidents Truman and Trump. Unfortunately, today we have a president who doesn’t know there is heat in the kitchen and much less can find the kitchen.
