Many GVR facilities were shut down for most of 2020. During 2020, the cost to operate GVR should have decreased. So why did they increase the yearly dues? I felt like I was being abused when I received my bill.
I wanted to send a message by not paying my annual dues. I was hoping members would do the same but people today have lost their will to stand up for themselves. I just received a bill from GVR with a $20 per month late fee; $60 charge for the first three months.
What they are trying to do is bullying me into paying. It will not work. When the time comes to sell my house I will bring a suit against GVR for not operating in the members’ best interest and for the misappropriating of funds. If there is a lawyer in our community willing to work pro bono we can pursue this case now.
Carol Crothers, past president and treasurer of GVR, put together a paper on what she said was GVR’s actual financial situation. She said there was no need for a dues increase and stated they have increased expenses way more than inflation. Hopefully, knowing this will wake up the membership.
Al DeSantis, Green Valley