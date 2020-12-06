The next few months of the COVID-19 pandemic will be among the most difficult in the public health history of this nation. There are predictions that 450,000 will die from COVID-19 by the end of March. That will be more than the 418,00 America military and civilians who lost their lives in World War II.
We have no national leadership to help us through this crisis. Trump, instead of helping us, releases a bizarre 46-minute taped speech digging in on false election claims and conspiracy theories. He is audacious to want to run for president in 2024 when he has not upheld the Oath of Office he took in 2016.
Our governor, in his wisdom, has not mandated wearing a mask in Arizona and lets local governments make the decision. Masks should be mandatory.
Yes, there is hope with a vaccine. Estimates are that it will four to five months to vaccinate everyone who wants it.
We have to wear masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay sheltered as much as possible. We need to hope and pray that President-elect Biden will lead us out of this crisis.
Harry Saunders, Green Valley