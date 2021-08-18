If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
It’s a stormy monsoon night in August and I’m watching the national and local news. I’m trying to get my head around the insanity I’m seeing on the screen.
I can’t decide what to call this dystopian combination of “Alice in Wonderland” and the Huxley novel “1984” that I’m hearing about every day. The strange, bizarre fantastical characters of “Alice in Wonderland” are sane and normal compared to the people who are saying that the attacks on Jan. 6 were just normal “tour days,” when we have all seen the hours’ worth of videos from that day.
The former president says there was lots of hugging and kissing. Strange, I have not seen one second worth of that video (because it’s another lie).
These folks are living in an alternate reality encouraged by one of our major political parties that also suggests that there are microchips in vaccines, that there are lizard people trying to take over the country, that science is not to be trusted, that a man who is a lifelong conman who has had three wives, each of whom he cheated on with the next, a mistress and a porn star and who has swindled his investors in Trump University, ties, airlines, steaks, mortgages, wines and two casinos, a man who has no religion except self-adoration — is someone we would ever want as president of the U.S.
And that’s where the novel “1984” comes into play. They’re passing their lies off as truth and people are dying because of it.