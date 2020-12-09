I find it interesting that Democratic supporters of Joe Biden are now writing Letters to the Editor telling Republicans to suck it up and move on. These are the same people who cheered when President Trump was impeached. These are the same people who praised the hoax Russian investigations. These are the same people that screamed “Not my president” for four years. These are the same people who stood by silently and watched cities and small businesses being destroyed by riots across this country.
Sorry, but we are not sucking it up just like you didn’t. #NotEverMyPresident!
Steve Ware, Sahuarita