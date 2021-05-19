Well, the radical leftist got their way and we now we are all now paying for it.
They have shoved executive orders down our throats and passed bills with no Republican input to pay off their supporters and bankrupt the nation while ensuring a one-party rule at the expense of states’ rights and silencing the opposition party.
To this end, they want to make Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states, giving the Democrats even more power. They want to stack the Supreme Court and dump the filibuster, which gives the minority party some say in the affairs of government that affects every American.
Our enemies are feasting on our weakness, they negated our energy independence and prices are going up at the pumps dramatically. Our cities have been destroyed by anarchist/Marxists/racists encouraged by members of the Democratic Party. Taxes are going up and the Middle East is on fire. Our borders are flooded with illegal immigrants, many walking through our neighborhoods right here in Green Valley.
Small businesses have been put into bankruptcy, mental illness and suicides are breaking records and violent criminals are being released into our communities. China went into the Wolf Warrior mode to punish any country who opposes them, starting with us. We bowed to Iran, the world’s number one sponsor of terror, to sign a deal no rational person would ever sign and our schools are teaching people of color to hate white people while shaming whites for something that none of us alive had anything to do with.
Thanks to the radical left we’ll pay billions to redistribute wealth to engage the climate change fraud and do nothing to solve the manufactured problem. We can’t believe the mainstream media, free speech only applies to those on the left, big tech is controlling what we see and hear and say, jobs are going unfilled because we are paying people not to work, and, now, inflation is increasing the cost of everything we buy as the dollar slides in value and takes our savings and retirement value with it.
You need an ID for about anything we do in this country but it’s suddenly racist to request one when undertaking the most important responsibility we have, the right to vote. Our president can’t hold a coherent conversation and has proven to be the most radical leftist ever to hold the office. C’mon, man. One more year like this one and we won’t have an America.
Rich Walton
Green Valley