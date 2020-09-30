Our current president is turning nearly blank the pages of our country’s principles of decency and statesmanship and altruism. When recently asked about his commitment to a peaceful transfer of power, our current president stated, “There won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation.”
We hear and read news stories about the efforts of many to politely urge the better angels of Republican senators to show themselves as being actively opposed to this president. Unfortunately, that group of politicians has shown that they’ve torn off their wings. So, each of us who are concerned about the potential for another dictator must ourselves show that we the people — including especially the folks who bring us our news – will defy and loudly decry this president’s willful rejection of the Constitution and of our legal voting rights.
If we continue to just sit by and hope for others do this for us, if we don’t rage about what this president is doing to our country, it will be too late. If we sit by and wait for noon on Jan. 20, 2021, it will very likely be too late for a new, duly elected president to replace the one who is trying to turn our country into a dictatorship.
At a minimum, there needs to be a political sign in your yard that says, “Not on our watch.”
Terris N. Teale, Green Valley