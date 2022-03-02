It is unfair to paint the whole GVR Board with the criticism brush. Just a few are responsible for the chaos, pandemonium and negative press. These few directors have prompted many members, who are usually indifferent to board governance, to take note. Their ire was stirred by the ill-conceived recommendation to ban the local media from GVR.
These members have written some great Letters to the Editor supporting the Green Valley News and its coverage of GVR. This attempt to censor the media sparked the largest board meeting attendance of the year. Keep in mind, the whole board was not responsible for this mess. They were relieved to remove it from the agenda. However, any attempt to reintroduce must be squashed.
This board is tired. They need to spend their last month reflecting on positive accomplishments for presentation during the Annual Meeting. CEO Scott Somers and his staff has many positives to report from the Finance, Facilities, Communication and IT departments.
The last month should not be spent beating a dead horse. But that’s what Director Nina Campfield is determined to do. She has scheduled another special board meeting for March 4 to push a mountain of board policy changes. Some changes are significant. Some are poorly worded, vague and need clarity. Some are controlling and place restrictions on directors and the CEO.
None of these changes are critical and need to be changed now. The prudent thing to do is let the incoming board decide the changes needed. If this sounds reasonable to you, send the board a short email (board@gvrec.org) expressing your concerns. You should also thank them for their efforts during this difficult year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone