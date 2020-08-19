Apparently, Cheryl McDonald, in her letter, doesn’t understand the difference between absentee ballots and “mail-in” ballots (which offer a whole spectrum of fraud opportunities) (“Voter Suppression,” Aug. 12).
Following the 2018 elections, more than 200 counties in the U.S. reported one sort of ballot irregularity or another. Any time Republicans want to clean up voter rolls, they’re accused of “voter suppression.”
I grew up in Chicago. We used to laugh at some of the antics the Democrats pulled at election times. If they had had the mail-in ballots at that time, the Dems would not have had to send all those poll workers out to copy down the names and birthdates from the thousands of gravestones in Cook County.
I agree with Ms. McDonald that it would be great to have a “fair and legal election” in November. Mail-in ballots sure ain’t the way to accomplish that.
Scott Anderson, Green Valley