The front page article from your Sept 8 issue really caught my eye (“No shot? County workers pay more”).
It seems the four Democrats on the Pima County Board of Supervisors have decided to punish unvaccinated county employees by removing healthcare insurance premium discounts from their earnings and adding a surcharge to cover medical expenses associated with the treatment of COVID-19. Your article calls this a disincentive. I call it coercion.
It should be shocking that a government entity can decide for employees how they should manage their healthcare issues, but entities run by Democrats all over the country are mandating how people should live their lives. This is true at the federal level and continues all the way down to our board of supervisors, and it is a violation of our God-given rights.
I wonder what the board will decide when the flu season gets into full swing. Will their new mandate take effect there, too? Perhaps they will subdivide the unvaxxed employees into two groups, young and old, so they can really sock it to the older employees since they typically acquire more health issues as they age. Surely they will have to do something about the vaccinated employees that contract COVID-19; otherwise, what is the point. Perhaps termination in that instance.
I do not know if the board has tried to educate the employees on the pros and cons of getting the vaccine. Perhaps an honest presentation from both sides with doctors and scientists that have studied the issue, not just the CDC and Dr. Fauci, would be in order. That seems to be a more positive approach, and the board might just acquire some insights they do not now have.