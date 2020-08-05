The other day at the golf course one of the golfers said he wasn’t going to vote for Trump because he was racist. A racist, come on. Under Presidents Trumps watch the unemployment of minorities was, until you know what, the lowest in history.
He was responsible for the Opportunity Zones initiative; the First Step Act and a $360 million grant to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, by far the most than any other President. You may not want to vote for his reelection because he is crude, sometimes rude and not always presidential but not because he is a racist.
Peter Manley, Green Valley