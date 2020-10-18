I have been reading all the letters in this newspaper over the course of COVID-19 and the many outbursts from residents here in Green Valley concerning mask/unmask. I have stayed silent, but I have finally decided to speak out against the Dems who continually slam Republicans for not wearing masks and the spreading of COVID-19.
Well let me tell you, that is 100% untruthful. Recently, I attended the Republican Roundup. We were more than 100 people in attendance and only a handful of guests wore masks due to their personal underlying medical conditions. Additionally, I attend weekly meetings at the United Republicans Green Valley/Sahuarita; the meeting room is always full, and again less than a handful in attendance wear masks.
I most recently hosted on behalf of LD2 and the United Republicans “Meet and Back the 2020 Republican Candidates,” again a room full, in excess of 70 plus attendees. To date, not one person including myself or my husband that have been at these venues have contracted COVID-19. Just saying!
Eileen Wilson, Green Valley