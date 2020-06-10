A short time ago at a local store, I gave the cashier a 1992 twenty-dollar bill to pay for my item. The cashier looked closely at the bill, held it up to the light, searched the internet on a phone to determine if the bill was counterfeit or real, and then finally called the store manager to the checkout. Eventually, after much consternation and suspicion, I was allowed to pay with another method.
When I got home I searched the internet and found that the appropriate thread marks and other imbedded security features were present. I contacted our local bank and was assured that twenty-dollar bills from that year were still in circulation and were legitimate. Nevertheless, I returned this particular bill along with others received at the bank ATM for newer bills.
Imagine what might have happened if my skin color was other than white.
Fred Ginocchio, Green Valley