I believe in a strong and free press. It’s a national value!
The GVR board certainly should have closed meetings to discuss specific private issues. Closed sessions are where sticky problems get resolved. All other meetings can and should be open.
Board members do need to display decorum during open meetings as they know that these are public meetings. I believe this is a Gandhi quote: “When you are right, you don’t need to lose your temper, and when you are wrong, you cannot afford to lose it.”
GVR board members have become affinity groups. Discord makes good news. I, and many of my friends, cannot tell the difference between GVR4Us and Friends of GVR. Many members are choosing, unfortunately, not to vote. This is not a poor press problem. It is a lack of civility among board members.
I attended the open forum where candidates discussed why they wanted to run. I voted. My candidate selections were based on those who came across as the most likely to be collaborative. They strive to alleviate the us-vs.-them bully groups.
I do read the Green Valley News and have attended GVR Forum meeting where Dan Shearer came across, to me, as a competent journalist. I shall continue to subscribe to this local paper as well as the Arizona Daily Star and a national paper. Papers all have a bias that answers to a publisher unlike our own emails and social media.
The new GVR board needs to focus on repairing the bad blood that they, not the press, created.
