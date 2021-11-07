If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
After watching hours of commentary, up to and including election night, I became both bemused and amused at the many questions and opinions about why our president (who promised to bring the country back together) has moved away from his “moderate stance” and seem to be “pushed” toward the left.
I am confused why these political “experts” think there has been a change in the president’s thinking and, sadly, I laugh at my Democratic friends, who profess to be unsure why President Joe has made that turn as well.
Being a geezer, I sometimes have trouble remembering things that happen 10 minutes ago but can remember the color of my socks that I wore on May 3, 2019. And so I remembered that I tried to tell people, back on Oct. 11, 2020, on these pages, that Joe was not a moderate in any sense of the word.
On that date I wrote a column, “I’ve read the scary Biden-Sanders plan” and showed that Joe was not a moderate by highlighting a small portion of the 110-page manifesto that he and Bernie aspired to. Many of the wants and desires in that document are in the $1.75 billion bill currently in line for a vote (I pray for the good health of Sens. Sinema and Manchin).
In closing, I will repeat the last sentence of the Oct. 11 piece: “If you think I might be biased and doubt my words, then I dare you to read the B-S U Plan” and as I recall by the response to my column, I don’t think anybody did.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone