The Trump T-shirt terror at Trader Joe’s was no more indicative of the views of Progressives, Liberals or Democrats than Jerry Falwell’s belief that homosexuality caused the 9/11 disaster is to the views of Christians, or Al Qaeda’s actions are indicative of all Muslims, or that Jews who are Democrats are “disloyal.” Or that any reasonable person really believed the Justice Department lawyers who argued (unsuccessfully, to the Appellate Court) that soap, water, toothbrushes and clothing are not basic humanitarian needs for anyone held in custody, whether by ICE, DOJ or anywhere in the USA.
Nonsense is nonsense, wherever you find it.
Maureen Brooks, Green Valley