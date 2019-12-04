After reading the letter “Does DACA hurt us” in the Dec. 1 paper, I wondered if this same writer stands on the corner holding a sign that says “Impeach President Trump, because no one is above the law!”
Curt Maas, Green Valley
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
After reading the letter “Does DACA hurt us” in the Dec. 1 paper, I wondered if this same writer stands on the corner holding a sign that says “Impeach President Trump, because no one is above the law!”
Curt Maas, Green Valley
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.