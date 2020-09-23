Democrats should immediately seek a court order or orders halting Sen. Mitch McConnell and the U.S. Senate from proceeding with announcing any candidates to fill the vacant seat in the Supreme Court. U.S. law hangs on precedent.
The Senate, under the same leadership of McConnell of Kentucky, set the precedent in 2016. At that time, they refused for 11 months to hear President Obama’s choice for a Supreme Court replacement. This should have been a violation of the Constitution and corrected at the time. Justice Antonin Scalia had died and Obama chose Merrick Garland for his replacement. Garland never got the constitutionally guaranteed vote.
Now, President Trump is asking Sen. McConnell to break precedent and put Trump’s choice up for a Senate vote right away. The courts should halt this rush to judgment.
If and when the matter gets to the Senate, they can act on this outrage of Trump by voting no. They can decide to wait until after the election in November.
This would give the next president the power to make his choice for this all-important Supreme Court nomination. If the Senate allows Trump to have his way again, then every senator in office that day will share the blame in this dishonor of the Senate and of the U.S. electoral system.
Robert Moreillon, Green Valley