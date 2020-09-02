I read with dismay the Opinion Extra titled “Trump won’t deliver what America wants,” (Aug. 30, Page A7). I am shocked that the Green Valley News would allow an article such as this to be published. It might be OK for it to be a Letter to the Editor, but to be an Opinion Extra!
Come on, Green Valley News, you can do better than to publish something so far off the wall as this Extra. I thought you might be doing it for a laugh. It is clear that this person is out of touch with the real world and certainly not up to date on what is really going on. Some of these accusation’s are most likely gathered from some show like CNN or MSNBC. Please don’t put us through this type of reading again, at least have some truth in it.
B.L. Jordan, Green Valley