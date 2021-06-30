What I garnered from a recent letter writer is that if you riot and burn cities, you are part of a small minority of Democrat “knuckleheads” (“An invite for Steve,” June 27). If, however, some fringe idiot writes a racist comment he or she is typical of ALL vile, Trump-loving, Fox News-watching Republicans.
As a Trump-loving, Fox News-watching Republican who is not a racist, it saddens me that naive Seattle-type people are voting in Arizona probably for the same kind of ignorant politicians who voted unanimously to defund the Seattle Police Department. Seattle’s homicide rate is soaring and while the city is not burning just now, I wouldn’t venture into Seattle if they gave me free Kraken tickets!
As for Fox News, you should watch it sometime and maybe you’d see what’s really going on in the world. I’m forced to watch CNN in airports so you should watch Fox just once. A good start would be Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures. Last Sunday’s show was enlightening, if not jaw-dropping. YouTube it if you dare (aired June 27)!
Douglas Driver
Green Valley