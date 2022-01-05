If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
By all means, let’s further erode the confidence that Americans have in today’s journalists by allowing advocacy groups to “educate” reporters on how to cover certain issues.
That would be the consequence of giving credence to the so-called journalism guidelines which were the subject of a recent news story (“New guide aids journalists, women’s rights,” Page A2, Jan. 2). No professional journalist needs to be told how to independently research and write stories about violence against women or any issue.
Although never perfectly attainable, the goal of all journalists should be objectivity, fairness and telling all sides of the story, not cheerleading for a particular point of view. Perhaps, that is not taught in today’s college journalism courses.
The Green Valley News gets high marks for objectivity, but if a reporter were to be influenced by a news source’s self-interested playbook, it would be a giant step in the wrong direction.
