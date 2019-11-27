I would have emailed this letter but our internet service has been non-existent since Nov. 20. It has been spotty since Nov. 13. Calls to our provider’s technical service line have proved interesting, to say the least.
We have called at least once a day, have talked to some very nice people, but they all have the same answer: “Service is out in your area, and we don’t know when it will be restored.” As of this writing, our service has been out 10 days and a large corporation hasn’t a clue when service to a few (yes, there are others in our area) will be restored. “Technicians are working on the problem.” If I gave that answer to my managers when our equipment went down, I would rapidly be looking for a new job.
We are said to be loyal customers but there is no loyalty to a customer who has waited this long to have service provided to them. So, this is the time to terminate the loyal customer with Cox Communications and find another provider. We’ve been offline for 10 days, what’s a few more until a new provider signs us up. If we are asked why, the anser is obvious: Nobody cares.
Robert Allen, Green Valley