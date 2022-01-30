If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I am appalled that there were no sanctions of either Nina Campfield for her behavior at the BAC meeting or Mike Zelenak for his inappropriate letter to the attorney about such behavior.
As to Ms. Campfield’s “apology” to the member in question – Nina, what nerve you have! She seems to think that she was the victim when in fact she were the victimizer.
I have served on the GVR board when a board member came before us after a complaint. We reviewed all information including interviewing both sides of the question/concern and did, indeed, sanction the board member. I know that this is not an easy task but the board I was on did its duty. I wonder if each and everyone of you made your decision independently or were you coerced in your voting? It is a sorry day for GVR when I would even raise this question but so much of the discord of this board has become apparent that it begs an answer.
It is also unfortunate that I know I will receive a “canned” response from the Board Secretary – just another sign of a dysfunctional board!
