To the man who cussed out the young woman cashier at Walgreens on Sunday at 11:20 a.m.: (you bought stamps and had a massive f-bomb-ridden temper tantrum because of the requirement for the cashier to fully view your ID for your bottle of booze).
WOW, what a class act. It is not her policy, nor is it the individual stores’ policy, it is a corporate policy. Write, email or call corporate with your vulgar rantings.
Clearly, in your — as you so eloquently put it — “80 f-ing years” you have not mastered compassion or even come close to comprehending common decency. That sweet young woman is simply trying to do her job and take home a paycheck.
Oh, and, congratulations, you made her cry. Shame on you.
Faith Mareck, Green Valley