Soon, mail ballots will appear and in addition to election choices for officials, there are two statewide propositions to consider. One of them is Prop. 207 written by the marijuana industry that would allow this drug to be sold for recreational use. There is money to be made.
The limited space here does not allow me to present myriad reasons why this proposition is a dangerous idea. Instead, I urge voters to refer to the Arizona 2020 General Election Pamphlet which was mailed to Arizona voters. It contains 45 pages written by Arizona residents who give reasons why they are opposed to this proposition. These writers include elected officials, law enforcement personnel, social workers, members of the medical profession and local business people. Some of the reasons they give include experiences of Colorado and California with legalization, the high potency of today’s marijuana, lack of testing for impairment and road way safety, and most importantly, the documented evidence of the damage to young people with developing brains. I have directly experienced the latter with my own son.
This proposition is not about decriminalization; it is about making money, big money and damn the consequences. Please vote no on Proposition 207.
David Cowan, Green Valley