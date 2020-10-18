As a pediatrician I urge voters to vote NO on Prop. 207 that will make marijuana recreational in Arizona. First of all, we have medical marijuana, grown by experts, and supplied by knowledgeable people under medical guidance. Frequent us of marijuana can damage brain cells resulting in poor memory and concentration. Marijuana is addictive and leads to increased ER visits, traffic deaths, and mental health problems. Growing marijuana in the home is dangerous to children who can accidentally ingest it. Smoking one marijuana joint is as damaging to the lungs as five tobacco cigarettes and marijuana may contain five times as much carbon monoxide concentration and three times as much tar as tobacco. Second-hand marijuana smoke damages the lungs of children.
Lastly, the United States has signed international treaties stating the United States agrees to limit the use of marijuana “exclusively to medical and scientific purposes.”
Helen Danahey, MD, Green Valley