Do not forget why Republicans, Democrats and Independents rejected appointed Sheriff Chris Nanos in 2016. Under Nanos, who also led the department as chief deputy, the department illegally used RICO money, with requests signed off on by the appointed sheriff, the chiefs he hired, the previous sheriff and County Attorney Barbara LaWall.
His chief, Chris Radtke, was prosecuted and admitted guilt to misspending over a half-million dollars. His No. 2 chief, Brad Gagnepain, took his own life before he was interviewed by the FBI.
The department was also involved with nepotism and illegal contracts replacing the in-house cafes with those run by Radtke’s niece. Morale and retention were low under Nanos, and when he left, the budget was deep in the red, which was corrected in Sheriff Mark Napier’s first year.
Nanos claims to have been unaware of the crimes and mismanagement committed by the people he signed off on. Pima County deserves better than Nanos. There is a reason we never elected him.
Noah Sundberg, Sahuarita