In the Oct. 4, Green Valley News Editor Dan Shearer wrote glowingly about Republican Benny White, a candidate for Pima County Recorder. Let’s not elect him.
For years, the Republican party has been working to prevent people from voting, not to help them vote; or to diminish the representation of certain parts of the population. The actions of the Republican party include gerrymandering in some states; making registering to vote and voting more difficult; decreasing the number of polling places and opportunities to vote early; and “purging” voter rolls in a way that is likely to have a greater impact on poorer and minority citizens. The reason given for some of these activities is that they are to prevent fraud. But we know that voting fraud is extremely rare and that the reason for these activities is to increase Republican political power beyond what they are entitled to in a democracy.
We have a well-run election system here in Pima County. Let’s continue the tradition established by the current recorder F. Ann Rodriguez and elect Democrat Gabriella Cázares-Kelly. She will work to make it — and keep it — easy for everyone who is entitled to vote to do so.
Arthur Dixon, Green Valley