I have reached the end of my tolerance for a political party and those who support it and now I must add the Green Valley News.
That political party is the GOP, which has wiped its collective memory and conscience of what happened on January 6 2021. The editions of GVN on January 5th and January 9th this year made no mention of this attempt to overthrow a government and a fair election which included storming Congress and killing the very police the GOP is supposed to support.
I have heard Republicans actually say that they thought the insurrection was infiltrated by Antifa. Seriously? Antifa must be very smart because out of over 700 arrests not one person had any connection to Antifa or any organizations except for the extreme right wing.
I had thought the Green Valley News to fairly balanced in their reporting until the Dec. 12 edition where the local Republican Party Club was featured on the front page with pictures and then in a poor attempt to appear “fair and balanced” they added a few lines about the local Democratic Party Club on the back page!
I will continue to support print journalism that is fair but I cannot support the Green Valley News with my subscription any longer.
