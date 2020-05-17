I went to the Green Valley office of a medical specialists on Wednesday for an appointment. The receptionist was wearing a mask. Only one other patient was waiting, but not wearing a mask.
I asked why patients were not required to wear a mask in a doctor’s office and was told that they allowed patients to make that decision. When two other medical personnel came up front, neither was wearing a mask.
I can understand the “personal choice” concept at a restaurant or similar place where everyone there has made the same choice, but a doctor’s office? Seriously? A medical office and they don’t wear masks? Doesn’t the Hippocratic Oath say something about, “first, do no harm”?
When I said I was leaving, the other patient laughed. I told her that my wife has severe respiratory issues and that COVID-19 is almost certainly a death sentence for her and that it’s not funny.
I have since talked to their supervisor in the Tucson office. She told me that the staff claimed they were wearing masks. Need I say more?
Clarke Green, Green Valley